Surrey Bancorp board declares 10.5-cent dividend
The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable Jan. 10 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 17.

