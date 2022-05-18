 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surrey Bancorp board declares 10.5-cent dividend

Surrey

The board of directors for Surrey Bancorp declared a 10.5-cent quarterly cash dividend.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The board of directors for Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable July 8 to shareholders registered as of June 17.

