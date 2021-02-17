Surrey Bancorp board declares 10.5-cent dividend

The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on the bank’s common stock.
The dividend is payable April 9 to shareholders registered as of March 18.
Richard Craver
