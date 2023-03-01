The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable April 10 to shareholders registered as of March 17, 2023.

On Nov. 18, Mount Airy-based Surrey agreed to be sold for $113.2 million to First Community Bancshares Inc. The deal, which requires regulatory and shareholder approvals, is projected to close in the second quarter.

Upon closing of the proposed deal, Bluefield, Va.-based First Community would increase its total assets by $500 million to $3.6 billion, and expanded its Triad and Northwest North Carolina branch presence from five to 11.