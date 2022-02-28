Surrey Bancorp has lower fourth-quarter profit

A decline in loan and fee revenue sent Surrey Bancorp to a 21.3% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $1.18 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Monday.

The bank reported diluted earnings were down 8 cents year over year to 28 cents.

Surrey added $61,000 to its loan-loss provision during the fourth quarter, compared with adding $126,000 a year ago.

Excluding the provision, loan revenue was down 13.1% to $3.3 million. Fee income dropped 39.3% to $488,000. The decrease came mainly from the loss of revenue related to the sale of insurance subsidiary SB&T Insurance, in the first quarter.

For fiscal 2021, Surrey reported net income of $5.1 million, compared with $4.6 million a year ago.

