Surrey Bancorp has lower fourth-quarter profit
Surrey Bancorp has lower fourth-quarter profit

Surrey

Surrey Bancorp in Mount Airy ends fiscal 2021 with sizable profit gain.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

A decline in loan and fee revenue sent Surrey Bancorp to a 21.3% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $1.18 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Monday.

The bank reported diluted earnings were down 8 cents year over year to 28 cents.

Surrey added $61,000 to its loan-loss provision during the fourth quarter, compared with adding $126,000 a year ago.

Excluding the provision, loan revenue was down 13.1% to $3.3 million. Fee income dropped 39.3% to $488,000. The decrease came mainly from the loss of revenue related to the sale of insurance subsidiary SB&T Insurance, in the first quarter.

For fiscal 2021, Surrey reported net income of $5.1 million, compared with $4.6 million a year ago.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

