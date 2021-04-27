Surrey Bancorp nearly doubles first-quarter profit

Surrey Bancorp reported Monday a near doubling of first-quarter net income to just under $2 million, compared with $1.06 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were up 23 cents to 48 cents.

One key factor in the profit hike was having a $71,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $108,000 a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Loan revenue was up 11.4% to $3.46 million.

Fee income rose from $701,000 to $1.42 million, aided by the gain of $858,778 from the sale of its wholly owned insurance agency SB&T Insurance.

