Surrey Bancorp nearly doubles first-quarter profit

Surrey Bancorp reported Monday a near doubling of first-quarter net income to just under $2 million, compared with $1.06 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were up 23 cents to 48 cents.
One key factor in the profit hike was having a $71,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $108,000 a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Loan revenue was up 11.4% to $3.46 million.
Fee income rose from $701,000 to $1.42 million, aided by the gain of $858,778 from the sale of its wholly owned insurance agency SB&T Insurance.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.