Surrey Bancorp posts 152% surge in third-quarter profit

Higher interest rates on loans served to boost Surrey Bancorp’s third-quarter net income by 151.7% to $2.12 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Thursday.
Diluted earnings were 51 cents, compared with 20 cents a year ago.
Surrey had a $37,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision during the third quarter, compared with a $208,000 addition a year ago.
Excluding the provision, loan revenue was up 53.1% to just under $4.4 million. Fee income rose 6.3% to $575,000.
Total assets were at $499.8 million on Sept. 30. The bank has two branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.
