 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Surrey Bancorp posts 152% surge in third-quarter profit

  • 0
Surrey

Surrey Bancorp reported a 152% jump in third-quarter net income to $2.12 million

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Higher interest rates on loans served to boost Surrey Bancorp’s third-quarter net income by 151.7% to $2.12 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Thursday.

Diluted earnings were 51 cents, compared with 20 cents a year ago.

Surrey had a $37,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision during the third quarter, compared with a $208,000 addition a year ago.

Excluding the provision, loan revenue was up 53.1% to just under $4.4 million. Fee income rose 6.3% to $575,000.

Total assets were at $499.8 million on Sept. 30. The bank has two branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert