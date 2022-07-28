Surrey Bancorp posts 42% jump in second-quarter profit

A substantial loan-loss provision recovery was the primary factor in a 42.4% jump in second-quarter net income to $1.56 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Thursday.

Diluted earnings were 37 cents, up 11 cents from a year ago.

Surrey had a $415,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision during the second quarter, compared with a $189,000 addition a year ago.

Excluding the provision, loan revenue was up 3.5% to $3.38 million. Fee income rose 18.6% to $594,000.

Total assets were at $492.8 million on June 30. The bank has two branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.