The $113.2 million sale of Surrey Bancorp, one of the Triad’s three remaining independent community banks, was completed Friday to First Community Bancshares Inc., the banks announced Monday.

The sale leaves just Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank as the only traditional community banks headquartered in the Triad.

Bluefield, Va.-based First Community increases its total assets by $482 million to $3.6 billion, and expanded its Triad and Northwest North Carolina branch presence from five to 11.

The Surrey branches opened Monday under the First Community signage.

Surrey shareholders will receive 0.7159 shares of First Community common stock for each share of Surrey common stock.

“This transaction significantly expands both our presence in northwestern North Carolina and our resources to serve small business customers throughout First Community’s footprint,” William Stafford II, First Community's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Surrey chief executive Ted Ashby said, "I’m confident we selected a partner equally passionate about the critical role that community banks play in the continued success of the residents and business owners in our area.”

The November announcement of the transaction was surprising in large part because Surrey had been clear that it believed its relatively self-contained market in Surry and Wilkes counties didn’t appeal to regional (those more than $10 billion in assets) and super-community banks (those with more than $3 billion in assets).

First Community also has a branch in Boone, Elkin, Hays, Mount Airy and Sparta in the region, along with in Banner Elk.

The banks said Ashby and another Surrey board of director member would join the First Community board.

The banks also said Pedro Pequeno, who was promoted to Surrey’s president in March 2022, and other key executives and employees plan to join First Community.

Retaining a local community bank’s headquarters is not a given.

Since the momentous departure of Wachovia Corp.’s Winston-Salem headquarters and 1,300 jobs in the First Union Corp. deal of 2003, the Triad has lost 16 headquarters through bank acquisitions, including eight in suburban and rural communities: Asheboro (twice), Elkin, Lexington (twice), Mocksville, Pilot Mountain and Wilkesboro.

Some of those deals were spurred by banks that took on private equity as a life preserver during the Great Recession of 2008-11 for managing or paying off toxic residential mortgages and commercial loans. The banks were sold when they became healthy enough to provide those firms with a small profit.

Other deals, as the First Community proposal for Surrey appears to be, may have been just too lucrative to turn down.

“There will always be a market for local/community banks, but over time they tend to get rolled up into the larger banks,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

“Still, they serve a market of people who believe in keeping money as local as possible and generally bristle at having to deal with one of the banking behemoths that tend to look at customer service as a problematic aspect of doing business.”