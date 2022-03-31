Surrey Bancorp updates executive succession plan

The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp announced Thursday an executive-management succession plan update in which Pedro “Peter” Pequeno II has been promoted to president of the corporation and Surrey Bank & Trust.

Ted Ashby III remains chief executive of both entities of the Mount Airy-based financial institution.

Pequeno has been with the bank since it opened in 1996. He is being promoted from chief lending officer. Pequeno’s new responsibilities include: oversight of loan operations; deposit operations; branch operations; digital banking; compliance; and lending.

Bill Johnson has been named as chief lending officer of the bank, being promoted from serving as the bank’s western regional top executive.

Surrey has seven branches in the markets of Surry and Wilkes counties of North Carolina and Patrick County in Virginia.

