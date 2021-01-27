 Skip to main content
Surrey Bank plans to sell insurance subsidiary to Mountcastle
The board of directors of Surrey Bank & Trust said Tuesday that the bank plans to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, SB&T Insurance, to Mountcastle Insurance of Lexington.

Mountcastle is a full-service independent agency. The transaction is expected to close by Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tina Johnson, senior vice president of SB&T Insurance, said the sale would provide customers with access to a larger number of insurance carriers for existing lines of business, new insurance markets, and greater depth in back-office servicing and support.

The SB&T business will remain based at 199 N. Renfro St. Mountcastle also has an office in Winston-Salem.

Mountcastle specializes in commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits.

