Surrey Bank plans to sell insurance subsidiary to Mountcastle

The board of directors of Surrey Bank & Trust said Tuesday that the bank plans to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, SB&T Insurance, to Mountcastle Insurance of Lexington.
Mountcastle is a full-service independent agency. The transaction is expected to close by Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Tina Johnson, senior vice president of SB&T Insurance, said the sale would provide customers with access to a larger number of insurance carriers for existing lines of business, new insurance markets, and greater depth in back-office servicing and support.
The SB&T business will remain based at 199 N. Renfro St. Mountcastle also has an office in Winston-Salem.
Mountcastle specializes in commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits.
