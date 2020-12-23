Surry County vineyard bought by Jolo Brands

Jolo Brands LLC, a division of Jolo Winery & Vineyards in Pilot Mountain, said Tuesday it has bought the assets and property of Hutton Vineyards in Dobson for an undisclosed price.

The purchase includes more than 73 acres, with 45 of them under vine, along with Hutton’s tasting room, distribution business, wine making building, and equipment.

Jolo said it plans to close the tasting room and property immediately to outside visitors in order to ameliorate the grounds, vines and winery building.

“We will spend 2021 securing all of the necessary state, local and government licenses to re-open under the brand Rayson Winery & Vineyards LLC in the spring of 2022,” said J.W. Ray, owner of Jolo.

Jolo said it projects gaining the ability to produce more than 10,000 cases of wine annually from the Hutton acquisition. Those will include varieties of Viognier, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Franc.

New plantings are planned for April for Sauvignon Blanc, Vidal Blanc and Marquette.

Richard Craver