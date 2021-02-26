 Skip to main content
Surry-Yadkin Works offers virtual information conference
Surry-Yadkin Works, a community-based internship program, will hold a virtual kickoff at 11 a.m. March 9 for information about the business and education initiative.

The video conference will be conducted at bit.ly/SYWKickoff. A download of the Microsoft Teams app may be required.

Crystal Folger-Hawks, program director for Surry-Yadkin Works, will give an overview of the program followed by presentations from students already participating in internships and companies offering internships.

Surry-Yadkin Works debuted with 50 students being placed in internships for the spring 2021 semester.

The program is the collaborative effort of Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools, along with Surry Community College.

Funding comes from the Surry and Yadkin commissioners, aided by a $100,000 donation from an anonymous contributor.

