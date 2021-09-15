Swedish Match plans to spin off cigar business

Swedish Match USA Inc., which makes the General Snus and Zyn oral nicotine brands, said Wednesday it plans to spin off its cigar business as part of “completely exiting the manufacturing of combustible tobacco products.”

The goal is to complete the spinoff by the second half of fiscal 2022. Swedish Match said the spin-off company would be publicly traded on a major U.S. securities exchange.

Among the Swedish Match cigar brands are Garcia y Vega, Game, 1882 and White Owl.

The market for the oral nicotine products has been growing at an extraordinary rate, dominated by Zyn, said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette studies.

In October 2019, the Food and Drug Administration authorized modified-risk product status for eight General Snus styles.

A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

