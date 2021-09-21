 Skip to main content
T-Mobile expands home internet service in Triad, N.C.
T-Mobile said Tuesday that its home internet service, known as Honey, is available in 11 North Carolina communities as part of an expansion in the Southeast.

The company listed the Winston-Salem, Greensboro-High Point, Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, Raleigh-Cary and Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan statistical areas as part of the expansion.

Also included are the Mount Airy and North Wilkesboro micropolitan statistical areas.

T-Mobile said the Southeast expansion of Honey comes from investments in its 5G network and broadband technology.

T-Mobile home internet features: a flat price; no added taxes or fees; no equipment costs; no annual contracts; and no data caps. It involves a gateway product that is shipped directly to customers’ home.

There is a limited time offer of $10 off home internet for life, which is regularly $60 a month with AutoPay.

