Talon Healthy IT sold to Tennessee company
Talon Healthy IT sold to Tennessee company

Talon Healthy IT Services, a managed information-technology solutions company based in Winston-Salem, has been sold to HCTec of Brentwood, Tenn. Terms were not disclosed.

HCTec said the deal “accelerates HCTec’s growth and expands its managed services capabilities to better serve healthcare providers across the U.S.”

Talon also has an office in Waukesha, Wis., with 90 employees overall.

HCTec said the Talon workforce will join the company, expanding its workforce to 500. HCTec serves more than 1,500 academic medical centers, health systems, community hospitals, critical access hospitals, and other healthcare provider organizations.

