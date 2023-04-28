Tanger Factory Outlets Inc. reported Thursday a 14.9% increase in first-quarter net income to $23.3 million.
Diluted earnings were 22 cents per share, up 3 cents from a year ago.
First-quarter revenue was flat at $108.9 million. while expenses dropped 2.6% to $76.5 million.
With the sale of the Blowing Rock property in December, Tanger's lone North Carolina property is in Mebane.
Tanger provided an update to its fiscal 2023 financial guidance with its diluted earnings range up 2 cents on both ends to 89 to 97 cents.
