Tanger completes executive succession plan

Tanger Factory Outlets Centers Inc. said Tuesday that it has implemented the executive succession plan announced in April.
Steven Tanger has shifted from chief executive to executive chairman of the Greensboro company’s board of directors, effective Jan .1. He will remain in that role through Jan. 1, 2024. Tanger served as chief executive for 12 years.
Stephen Yalof was promoted from president and chief operating officer to chief executive.
David Henry transitioned from non-executive chairman to lead director.
