Tanger Factory board declares 22-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Feb. 15 to shareholders registered as of Jan. 31.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today