Tanger Factory board declares 22-cent quarterly dividend

The Way We Were: Stroh Brewery Co.

The board of directors for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Feb. 15 to shareholders registered as of Jan. 31.

