Tanger Factory board declares 88-cent annual dividend

The board of directors for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said Tuesday it is increasing the company’s annual common stock dividend by 8 cents to 88 cents per share.

The first quarterly dividend at the higher 22-cent amount for the Greensboro corporation will be paid Nov. 15 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 31.

