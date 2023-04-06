The chief executive and president of Tanger Factory Outlet Inc. received an 8.3% increase in total compensation to $5.84 million in fiscal 2022, led mainly by gains in stock award values, the company listed in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

Stephen Yalof's base salary was unchanged at $850,000, while his incentive pay dropped 4.7% to $1.42 million.

He received stock awards valued at just more than $3 million in the date they were awarded. Those awards were up 20%.

Yalof also received $213,399 in all other compensation, all dividends paid on unvested restricted common shares.

For fiscal 2022, Tanger reported $81.2 million in net income, compared with $8.3 million in fiscal 2021 as the company — like most retail-focused corporations — struggled with the downturn in consumer demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanger disclosed that the CEO pay ratio was $278 to $1 based on a median employee's compensation of $19,724.

Steven Tanger, who became executive chairman in January 2021, received total compensation of $3.31 million, down 30.9% from fiscal 2021.

Tanger's base salary was $637,500, down 21%, while incentive pay declined by 24.6% to $852,529.

Michael Bilerman, who was hired as chief financial and chief investment officer in November, was paid $41,667 in base salary, a $1 million bonus, stock awards and stock option awards valued at a combined $4.03 million and total compensation of $5.09 million.

Chad Perry, general counsel and secretary, was paid $378,420 in base salary, $573,224 in incentive pay and $2.28 million in total compensation, down 1.5%.

Leslie Swanson, chief operating officer, was paid $375,000 in base salary, $485,844 in incentive pay and $1.91 million in total compensation, up 25%.

Thomas Guerrieri Jr., chief accounting officer, was listed for the first time. He was paid $285,000 in base salary, $152,119 in incentive pay and $721,944 in total compensation.

Tanger will hold its annual shareholder meeting online at 10 a.m. May 19. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.