A modest increase in revenue and the gain from selling its Blowing Rock property boosted Tanger Factory Outlets Inc. to a 39.7% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $18.1 million.

The Greensboro company reported Tuesday having diluted earnings of 17 cents per share, up 4 cents from a year ago.

Adjusted earnings, which Tanger refers to as funds from operations, were 47 cents a share.

The average earnings forecast was 45 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Tanger sold Shoppes on the Parkway for $13 million in December, referring to it as a "non-core property." It had an overall gain of $3.2 million on the transaction.

With the sale of the Blowing Rock property, its lone North Carolina property is in Mebane.

For the full year, Tanger reported $81.2 million in net income, compared with $8.3 million as the company — like most retail-focused corporations — struggled with the downturn in consumer demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Leasing momentum continues to accelerate as we grew our occupancy 170 basis points year over year," Stephen Yalof, Tanger's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Tanger's occupancy rate was 97% as of Dec. 31, compared with 95.3% on Dec. 31, 2021.

"Traffic remained steady, and total gross sales were in line with last year's levels in spite of a far more promotional retail environment (in the 2022) holiday selling season," Yalof said.

Tanger provided fiscal 2023 financial guidance that includes a diluted earnings range of 87 to 95 cents, and an adjusted earnings range of $1.81 to $1.89.

Yalof expressed confidence of continued profit and revenue growth in 2023.

"We continue to elevate our tenancy, diversify our portfolio, grow incremental revenue sources and look forward to opening our 37th center in Nashville this fall," Yalof said.

Tanger owns or operates 36 centers in 20 states and in Canada.

It has more than 13.9 million square feet leased to more than 2,700 stores that are operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.