 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tanger Factory general counsel plans to resign April 3

  • 0
Davenport

Chad Perry, general counsel for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., plans to resign from his duties on April 3.

 Courtesy of Davenport

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said in a regulatory filing Monday that Chad Perry, its general counsel and secretary and a top-five executive management official, has said he plans to resign from the company on April 3.

The Greensboro company said Perry “intends to provide an orderly transition of his duties through his resignation date before beginning a new professional opportunity in Washington, D.C.”

Perry received $2.3 million in total compensation for fiscal 2021, including $378,420 in base salary, $590,335 in incentive pay, stock awards valued at $1.26 million on the date they were awarded, and $78,784 in all other compensation.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert