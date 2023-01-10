Tanger Factory general counsel plans to resign April 3

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said in a regulatory filing Monday that Chad Perry, its general counsel and secretary and a top-five executive management official, has said he plans to resign from the company on April 3.

The Greensboro company said Perry “intends to provide an orderly transition of his duties through his resignation date before beginning a new professional opportunity in Washington, D.C.”

Perry received $2.3 million in total compensation for fiscal 2021, including $378,420 in base salary, $590,335 in incentive pay, stock awards valued at $1.26 million on the date they were awarded, and $78,784 in all other compensation.