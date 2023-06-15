Tanger Factory Outlets Inc. said Thursday it is expanding the selection of home goods retailers offered at its centers in the U.S. and Canada.

The new retailers are part of a long-term diversification strategy for the Greensboro retail real-estate company.

The expansion includes long-term outlet channel partnerships with recognized home brands such as Williams Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, and Le Creuset, alongside short-term and pop-up locations that introduce new brand names and “maintain a fresh mix of offerings.”

The initial expansion push is taking place in New York and Texas.

Other new tenants include Casper, Crate & Barrel Outlet, Design Within Reach Outlet, Le Creuset, Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams Furniture Outlet, Pottery Barn Outlet, Purple Mattress, RH (Restoration Hardware) Outlet; Serena & Lily, West Elm Outlet, Williams Sonoma Outlet and Zwilling J.A. Henckels.

Tanger said it plans to continue diversifying its offerings through partnerships with other well-respected brands, including additional home furnishing leaders, digital-focused retailers, restaurants and experience providers.