 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tanger reports jump in net income, raises 2022 earnings guidance

  • 0

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. reported Wednesday having $23.3 million in third-quarter income, as well as increasing its fiscal 2022 financial guidance.

The Greensboro retail company had a $10.6 million loss a year ago, mostly due to taking a $33.8 million loss related to early extinguishment of debt.

Diluted earnings were 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of 11 cents a year ago.

Revenue was down 0.9% to $111.4 million.

Tanger raised its fiscal 2022 diluted earnings from a range of 71 to 77 cents to a range of 75 to 80 cents.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the lookout for these signs of a predatory credit card

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert