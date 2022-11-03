Tanger reports jump in net income, raises 2022 earnings guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. reported Wednesday having $23.3 million in third-quarter income, as well as increasing its fiscal 2022 financial guidance.
The Greensboro retail company had a $10.6 million loss a year ago, mostly due to taking a $33.8 million loss related to early extinguishment of debt.
Diluted earnings were 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of 11 cents a year ago.
Revenue was down 0.9% to $111.4 million.
Tanger raised its fiscal 2022 diluted earnings from a range of 71 to 77 cents to a range of 75 to 80 cents.
