Tanglewood shopping center sold for $15 million

“We are excited to begin the new year with this opportunistic, off-market acquisition that promptly deploys capital from our most recent equity offering and further improves our ownership of essential grocery assets, a key component in last-mile logistics,” David Dunn, Slate Grocery's chief executive, said in a statement.

“These properties are located in the REIT’s existing markets and increase our concentration of grocery and essential tenants, which has been critical in our strong performance throughout the pandemic.”

Slate Grocery has three other Triad shopping centers in its portfolio.

In June, a Slate Grocery affiliate purchased the Harper Hill Commons shopping center in Winston-Salem for $11.78 million. The 96,914-square-foot property is anchored by Harris Teeter.

Harper Hill is at 4962 Harper Hill Drive, near the intersection of Peace Haven and Country Club roads.

The property is listed as three tracts consisting of a 9.5-acre site at 150 Vinegar Hill Lane, a 0.54-acre site at 101 Vinegar Hill Lane and a 0.76-acre lane at 121 S. Peace Haven Road.

The seller was an affiliate of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. of Virginia Beach, Va. That group paid $12.5 million for the property in January 2016.