Tanglewood shopping center sold for $15 million

Tanglewood Commons, a Clemmons shopping center anchored by Harris Teeter, has been sold for $15 million to a Toronto real-estate investment trust.
The sale was completed Wednesday, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 78,520-square-foot shopping center, which debuted in 1997, features a 46,120-square-foot Harris Teeter. Other tenants include Villa Grill and Joe's Take-Out restaurants, Subway, Great Clips, Papa John’s, Petsense and a Novant Health women’s clinic.
The buyer is Suso 4 Tanglewood LP, an affiliate of Slate Asset Management LP. Slate's grocery-store anchor shopping centers are managed by Slate Grocery REIT.
The seller is Tanglewood Station LLC, an affiliate of Phillip Edison & Co. of Cincinnati. Edison made a sizable profit given it paid $11.4 million for the property in April 2017.
It is at least the third REIT to have owned the Tanglewood Commons property since May 2005 counting a group that featured general partners Wells Capital Inc. and Wells Partners LP.
The shopping center was part of five-property, $54.3 million transaction announced by Slate Grocery on Jan. 11. That portfolio included the Bells Fork complex in Greenville and Westin Center in Fayetteville, along with a shopping center in Atlanta and Naples, Fla.
“We are excited to begin the new year with this opportunistic, off-market acquisition that promptly deploys capital from our most recent equity offering and further improves our ownership of essential grocery assets, a key component in last-mile logistics,” David Dunn, Slate Grocery's chief executive, said in a statement.
“These properties are located in the REIT’s existing markets and increase our concentration of grocery and essential tenants, which has been critical in our strong performance throughout the pandemic.”
Slate Grocery has three other Triad shopping centers in its portfolio.
In June, a Slate Grocery affiliate purchased the Harper Hill Commons shopping center in Winston-Salem for $11.78 million. The 96,914-square-foot property is anchored by Harris Teeter.
Harper Hill is at 4962 Harper Hill Drive, near the intersection of Peace Haven and Country Club roads.
The property is listed as three tracts consisting of a 9.5-acre site at 150 Vinegar Hill Lane, a 0.54-acre site at 101 Vinegar Hill Lane and a 0.76-acre lane at 121 S. Peace Haven Road.
The seller was an affiliate of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. of Virginia Beach, Va. That group paid $12.5 million for the property in January 2016.
Also in the portfolio is the 224,530-square-foot North Summit Square shopping center at 256 Summit Square Blvd. in Winston-Salem, which is anchored by Sam's Club.
The 73,207-square-foot Battleground Village at 2965 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro is anchored by Earth Fare.
