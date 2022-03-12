TD Bank faces stiff challenge as out-of-state bank entering N.C. market

But Keith Horowitz, an analyst with Citigroup, said at that time PNC is not getting a top-three market share in any significant metropolitan statistical areas in those states.

Fast forward to 2021, and PNC holds a 2.14% market share, down to sixth, with $10.78 billion in deposits.

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte, said he expects TD to outperform RBC when it comes to buying and integrating First Horizon.

“But given RBC’s dismal performance in the U.S. after the Centura acquisition, that’s a really low bar to clear,” Plath said.

“TD will obviously benefit from First Horizon’s larger U.S. footprint, stronger U.S. balance sheet, better U.S. management team and demonstrably less hostility between the Canadian and American managers who will run its business here.”

Plath said TD already has the advantage of several years’ operation of the AmeriTrade discount brokerage, “which gives it a better sense of the culture and ethos of the U.S. financial services industry that RBC simply lacked in 2001.”

Desirable Southeast