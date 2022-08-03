 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TD Bank plans $1.3 billion purchase of Cowen Inc.

  • 0
TD Bank-First Horizon

TD Bank Group has offered $1.3 billion for U.S. investment bank Cowen Inc.

 Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

TD Bank Group said Tuesday it has offered to buy investment bank Cowen Inc. for $1.3 billion. The deal is projected to close in the first quarter, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. TD, based in Toronto, said the proposed deal would accelerate TD Securities’ long-term growth strategy in the United States.

Cowen has a workforce of about 1,700. It would become part of TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities, expanding the overall bank’s workforce to more than 6,500.

In February, TD Bank offered $13.4 billion for First Horizon Corp. TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The deal is slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023. First Horizon shareholders approved the megadeal on May 31.

However, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is requesting that the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking TD’s offer.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert