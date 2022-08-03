TD Bank plans $1.3 billion purchase of Cowen Inc.

TD Bank Group said Tuesday it has offered to buy investment bank Cowen Inc. for $1.3 billion. The deal is projected to close in the first quarter, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. TD, based in Toronto, said the proposed deal would accelerate TD Securities’ long-term growth strategy in the United States.

Cowen has a workforce of about 1,700. It would become part of TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities, expanding the overall bank’s workforce to more than 6,500.

In February, TD Bank offered $13.4 billion for First Horizon Corp. TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The deal is slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023. First Horizon shareholders approved the megadeal on May 31.

However, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is requesting that the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking TD’s offer.