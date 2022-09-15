TD Bank plans major branch entrance into Charlotte

TD Bank Group is not waiting for regulatory approval of its $13.4 billion purchase of First Horizon National Corp. to announce a big splash in the Charlotte market.

The Toronto-based bank announced Thursday it would open two Charlotte branches by summer 2023 and 15 overall by 2025, making it the latest national or super-regional bank to attempt to create a presence there.

Currently, First Horizon has 13 branches in the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord metropolitan statistical area, including two in Charlotte and one each in Cornelius and Matthews.

Meanwhile, First Horizon has 12 branches in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

"Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing markets in the country, with significant economic and population growth," TD Bank president and chief executive Leo Salom said in a statement.

At least four of the branches would be sited in majority-minority or low-to-moderate income areas.

"We recognize the need for many consumers to obtain convenient access to banking services, and we look forward to serving these diverse communities," Salom said.

The branches are projected to bring 100 full- and part-time jobs to Charlotte, adding to the bank's nearly 200 metro employees in operations that include commercial real estate, middle market and commercial lending segments since 2013.

CFRA Research analyst Alexander Yokum said N.C. is a highly desirable banking market even with Bank of America Corp. and Truist based in Charlotte and Wells Fargo with a major presence there, too.

In recent months, JPMorgan Chase & Co., US Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp have been aggressively adding branches in the Charlotte and Triangle markets, though showing no interest in the Triad to date.

“The combined (TD) will have a sizable presence in the Northeast/mid-Atlantic states, as well as the fast-growing and attractive Southeast region,” Yokum said.

Background

TD Bank is taking on a North Carolina challenge that has confounded most non-Southeast super-regional banks entering the market.

Namely, how to grow N.C. deposits market share beyond what they spent hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars to acquire.

TD has been slowly creating a presence in N.C. with 11 branches in the Asheville, Foothills and Wilmington markets.

The purchase of First Horizon would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

The deal is slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023. First Horizon shareholders approved the megadeal May 31.

However, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is requesting that the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking TD’s offer. U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., joined the request.

“We continue to expect that First Horizon will be acquired by Toronto-Dominion Bank,” Yokum said.

“However, U.S. regulators have been slow in approving deals as of late, so we view the original target close of early 2023 as likely to be delayed.”

Buying First Horizon would gain it another 92 N.C. branches. First Horizon has about 412 branches overall in 12 states, foremost in Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina.

"The greater Charlotte area is increasingly attractive to new residents and companies, and TD Bank is well positioned to serve all customers and businesses, wherever they are on their financial journey," said Hugh Allen, TD Bank's regional president of the Mid-South Metro division.

Desirable Southeast

Yet, the N.C. and Triad banking sectors have demonstrated consistently during the 21st century that achieving modest- to-sizable increases in deposit holdings doesn’t necessarily move the needle on market share.

Just ask banks that include First Horizon, as well as Wells Fargo & Co., PNC Financial Services Group, SunTrust Banks Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, F.N.B. Corp., Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Bank OZK.

Chris Marinac, with Janney Montgomery Scott, calls TD’s offer for First Horizon “a game-changer for other banks across several Southeast and Southwest markets.”

Until recently, bank acquisitions tended to have a 5% to 15% customer run-off in the first year because of account issues or the preference to not want to be a megabank’s customer.

“Several banks, large and small, who compete within the First Horizon and the former IberiaBank footprint are possible beneficiaries of the combination,” Marinac said.

“In our view, TD has to restart the systems upgrade process and eventually execute for this opportunity.

“In our mind, this leaves First Horizon’s customers wide open for competitors — this is especially true at a time of enormous change in digital banking products and initiatives across the banking industry.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that “I think this deal looks a lot better on paper than in practice.”

“Although this will certainly substantially increase TD’s asset base in the area, and TD is a major bank both domestically and worldwide, I just do not think it has the name recognition that will allow it to effectively compete here in the Southeast against the likes of Truist, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

“This has to be a long-term play if it is going to work out for TD, as the initial reaction of local customers will likely be one of skepticism especially in light of RBC’s unsuccessful foray into our region when RBC and TD are similarly sized and similarly managed banking giants.”