TD Bank Group’s proposed $13.4 billion megadeal for First Horizon Corp. no longer has a closing date.

The banks disclosed Wednesday there is no guarantee that all regulatory approvals would have been received by the May 27 deadline.

It would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

If approved, TD would gain in the megadeal First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Investors responded to the disclosure by sending First Horizon's share price down as much as 16.4% during trading Wednesday.

The banks said in their respective fiscal 2022 annual filing that TD has initiated discussions regarding a potential further extension of the outside date.

"TD cannot provide a new projected closing date at this time," the banks said. "There can be no assurance that an extension will ultimately be agreed."

The banks said it's uncertain whether TD "will satisfy all regulatory requirements so that the regulatory approvals required to complete the pending TD merger will be received."

Either TD or First Horizon "may unilaterally elect to terminate the merger agreement in certain circumstances."

The merger agreement would require First Horizon to pay $435.5 million to TD upon termination “under certain circumstances.”

Toronto-based TD announced plans on Feb. 27, 2022, to buy First Horizon — at that time the 37th-largest U.S. bank.

The deal was slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023, but on Feb. 9 the banks moved the closing date to May 27.

On Jan. 19, the banks cited U.S. and Canadian regulatory approval issues in projecting a close in the second quarter. Those include the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, the U.S. Justice Department and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions.

Reactions

"This opens new uncertainty on FHN's ability to close its sale to TD, which should change the stock's discount to the original $25 cash price and minor additional cash payment for each day past nine months that it takes to close," Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Christopher Marinac said.

For context, Marinac said this week crossed the 12-month threshold.

"We anticipate First Horizon renegotiates a closing date later in 2023, and that the merger ultimately closes," Marinac said.

"In our opinion, First Horizon does not have many alternatives better than TD."

Marinac said the regulatory approval delay likely relates to the Federal Reserve Board "taking longer to approve large bank mergers."

Marinac cited as an example that First Citizens BancShares Inc.'s $2.16 billion purchase of CIT Group Inc. of New York was delayed from an initial Oct. 15, 2021, closing date to Jan. 4, 2022.

First Citizens said on Oct. 4, 2021, that the Federal Reserve had not signed off on the deal at that time. It was the largest deal in First Citizens’ 122-year history.

"The grumblings on the street are that TD is concerned about regulatory approvals and may seek to reduce the buyout price," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

"My experience is that when closing dates are changed, and when there is a discussion of revaluing a deal, that deal is in jeopardy."

In June, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., requested that the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking the megadeal.

Warren is joined by U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., in a letter asking the agency to investigate a recent Capitol Forum report that alleged customer abuses.

The lawmakers compared the TD issues with those involving the fraudulent customer-account scandal that has overshadowed Wells Fargo & Co. since the scandal erupted in September 2016.