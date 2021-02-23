Teachers may have to wait another couple of weeks for COVID-19 vaccinations, Cohen says

"Because our supply is so limited is why we are stepping through frontline workers in subgroups," Cohen said.

When asked why DHHS chose to move forward with Group Three, Cohen said "we have been surveying our vaccinating providers every week to determine what they are seeing on the ground about demand and are they ready to move on to the next group."

"Everyone is not ready, and they don't need to be ready to move on (Wednesday), but many are.

"We're hopeful that the timing with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will work with our March 10 plans for additional essential workers," Cohen said.

Cohen said that besides 300 Walgreens stores in N.C. getting vaccine supplies, there are between 60 and 70 independent pharmacies that are providing doses as well.

Cohen also said there are more than 1,000 medical providers with the capacity to administer vaccinations once there is more supply to activate their usage.

COVID-19 updates

North Carolina reached another three-month low in new daily COVID-19 cases with 1,514, DHHS reported Tuesday.