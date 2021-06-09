Teall Capital executive named to Triad Business Bank board

The board of directors of Triad Business Bank said Tuesday that it has appointed Teall Capital Partners executive Wes Day to the board.
Day is a managing partner and chief strategy officer for the sports and entertainment private equity company that has operations in Winston-Salem.
Day is a former BB&T Corp. executive and was co-founder and chief financial officer of Encapsio, an early stage biotech company.
Triad Business Bank has branches in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point.
Richard Craver
