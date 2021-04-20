Teall Capital sells two marketing groups as part of strategy shift

Private-equity firm Teall Capital has parted with one of its first acquisitions as part of a strategy to narrow its investment focus to national sports and entertainment companies.

Teall, with co-headquarters in Winston-Salem and Atlanta, has sold marketing agencies Riddle & Bloom and Accorin to Wasserman, a Los Angeles-based sports marketing and talent management company. Terms were not disclosed.

Wasserman said in a statement it bought the two agencies to provide an additional level of expertise in next-generation marketing that builds "on its central mission to transform the brands, businesses and careers of clients."

Teall leases about 18,000 square feet on the 12th floor of the 500 West Fifth Tower in downtown Winston-Salem.

Teall acquired Riddle & Bloom in November 2017, shortly after its October 2017 debut.

Riddle & Bloom's niche is helping brands reach out to Gen Z and Millennials consumers, while Accorin concentrates on e-commerce and multichannel marketing.