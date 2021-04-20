Teall Capital sells two marketing groups as part of strategy shift

Private-equity firm Teall Capital has parted with one of its first acquisitions as part of a strategy to narrow its investment focus to national sports and entertainment companies.
Teall, with co-headquarters in Winston-Salem and Atlanta, has sold marketing agencies Riddle & Bloom and Accorin to Wasserman, a Los Angeles-based sports marketing and talent management company. Terms were not disclosed.
Wasserman said in a statement it bought the two agencies to provide an additional level of expertise in next-generation marketing that builds "on its central mission to transform the brands, businesses and careers of clients."
Teall leases about 18,000 square feet on the 12th floor of the 500 West Fifth Tower in downtown Winston-Salem.
Teall acquired Riddle & Bloom in November 2017, shortly after its October 2017 debut.
Riddle & Bloom's niche is helping brands reach out to Gen Z and Millennials consumers, while Accorin concentrates on e-commerce and multichannel marketing.
Teall said Riddle & Bloom focuses on marketing to high school and college students and young professionals, often via partnerships with Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies. It has partnered, for example, with Nestle for taste-testing events and with Microsoft.
“The Riddle & Bloom group of companies has really been a tremendous complement to the Teall portfolio of companies," said Ben Sutton Jr., Teall's chairman.
"They were instrumental in helping our leadership team and partners fundamentally understand the next generation consumer, a major focus in all of our enterprises.
"As we work to build market leading enterprises in sports and entertainment, we look forward to continuing our work with Darren Ross and the rest of the Riddle & Bloom team."
Teall Capital recently released the formation of their holding company, Teall Sports and Entertainment, which is comprised of REVELXP, Dyehard Fan Supply and Teall Properties Group.
REVELXP is a game day experience company, Dyehard is a sports/entertainment merchandising and e-commerce business, and Teall Properties Group is a sports marketing and sponsorship sales organization.
Teall touts those businesses as designed "to dramatically improve the fan experience, engage and grow the next generation of fans, generate additional revenue by creating new sources and enhancing existing revenue streams, and help manage and maximize commercial rights."
