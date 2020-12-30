Temporary expiration of federal UI benefits leads to pandemic high in claims

President Donald Trump signed into law the $908 billion federal stimulus bill that includes an extension of PEUC and PUA for 10 weeks, along with a one-time $600 stimulus payment that is expected to be distributed this week.

The benefit weeks would have been 11 if Trump had signed the stimulus bill before Sunday.

There's an expectation that it may take until mid-January for the $300 weekly UI payment to begin.

That means those receiving payments from the PEUC and PUA programs as of Saturday may not get their next payment for two to three weeks, though the amount will be made retroactive to Sunday.

Before the temporary exhaustion of the PEUC and PUA programs, the daily UI claims dropped to a pandemic low of 1,161 on Christmas.

Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at progressive think tank The Century Foundation, said the estimate for North Carolinians is an average $6,376 in PEUC benefits and an average $5,446 in PUA benefits when including the one-time stimulus funds.

Altogether, there have been 3.05 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic.

Of those, 1.39 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.