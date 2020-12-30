Temporary expiration of federal UI benefits leads to pandemic high in claims

The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits contributed to a record daily high in claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday there were 43,297 claims filed Sunday — the day after two primary federal benefit programs exhausted.
The previous daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
There also were 21,309 claims filed on Monday and 17,316 on Tuesday.
DES said in a statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 is related to the expiration of federal benefits before the federal relief bill extending those benefits was signed."
"The increase in claims does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."
The federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs expired Saturday. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, those programs have combined to pay $1.51 billion to North Carolinians.
DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of the PEUC and PUA programs.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
President Donald Trump signed into law the $908 billion federal stimulus bill that includes an extension of PEUC and PUA for 10 weeks, along with a one-time $600 stimulus payment that is expected to be distributed this week.
The benefit weeks would have been 11 if Trump had signed the stimulus bill before Sunday.
There's an expectation that it may take until mid-January for the $300 weekly UI payment to begin.
That means those receiving payments from the PEUC and PUA programs as of Saturday may not get their next payment for two to three weeks, though the amount will be made retroactive to Sunday.
Before the temporary exhaustion of the PEUC and PUA programs, the daily UI claims dropped to a pandemic low of 1,161 on Christmas.
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at progressive think tank The Century Foundation, said the estimate for North Carolinians is an average $6,376 in PEUC benefits and an average $5,446 in PUA benefits when including the one-time stimulus funds.
Altogether, there have been 3.05 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic.
Of those, 1.39 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 32% of the 4.37 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
North Carolina is at $9.07 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.
About 80% of the payments since late March, or $7.2 billion, have come from federal funds.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $910 million since Oct. 1.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
Payments were at $132.1 million as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to end after Saturday.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.8 billion, with only about $98 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $197.6 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.
The federal payments include $591 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $20.5 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.
