Temporary extra $50 in state regular unemployment benefit payments begins Saturday

The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.

DES has said the delay until Saturday was related to "the complexity of determining (individuals') eligibility for the program, extensive reprogramming and testing of the unemployment (processing) system."

"It is required to ensure that payments can be made accurately without disrupting the benefit programs already in place."

Initial state and federal unemployment benefit claims remained on the decline again Thursday at 4,563, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday.

The claims have decreased since hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

There have been 1.32 million North Carolinians to have filed a UI claim since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.

Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits. There have been 2.57 million in overall claims.

A large number of the new claims the past month came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.