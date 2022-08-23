Tencarva purchases Midwest equipment distributor

Tencarva Machinery Co. said Monday it has acquired Fischer Process Industries, a distributor of pumps, valves and process equipment. Terms were not disclosed.

Tencarva, based in Greensboro, is a distributor of flow control and process equipment solutions and services to the industrial and municipal end-markets.

Tencarva has more than 380 employees in 28 locations in the Southeast. It is a portfolio company of Bessemer Investors LLC, a New York-based investment firm.

Fischer is based in Loveland, Ohio, with additional locations in Alpharetta, Ga., Owensboro, Ky., Marietta, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Fischer Process serves customers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Georgia. Fischer’s management team, including president Ken Fischer, will remain with the company.

Fischer provides full applications engineering capability and complete repair and service centers for rotating equipment and liquid handling equipment in each of its locations. The Fischer acquisition adds new valves to Tencarva’s product line.