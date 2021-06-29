 Skip to main content
Tennessee group pays $9.39M for Greensboro medical site
A Tennessee health-care real estate investment group has paid $9.39 million for a Greensboro medical property that has Cone Health among its tenants, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyer of the 1.85-acre property at 2001 N. Church St. is HR North Carolina LLC, an affiliate of Healthcare Realty Trust of Nashville, Tenn.

The property contains 25,000-square feet over two stories. Among the tenants is Cone’s Triad Foot and Ankle Center.

The seller is 2001 N. Church Partners LLC.

In December, HR North Carolina paid $10.5 million for the 3.73-acre property at 912 Third St. in Greensboro. Among the tenants is Guilford Neurologic Associates.

