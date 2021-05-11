Texas commercial real-estate group buys High Point properties

A Texas commercial real-estate group paid $3.48 million for two industrial properties in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

Both properties are former Adams-Millis Fabrics tracts.

One site contains an 111,442-square-foot industrial building on a 6.81-acre lot at 901 W. Market Center Drive. The property is occupied by CCB Industries USA.

The other site is adjacent to the West Market Center tract. It contains three acres with a 36,424-square-foot warehouse at 1900 S. Elm St.

The buyers are FIG-High Point STNL LLC with a 78% ownership stake, Talmadge Land LLC with an 18% stake and JD Storage LLC with a 4% stake. They are affiliates of SVN Trinity Advisors of Fort Worth, Texas.

The seller is GG Property Investments LLC of High Point.

