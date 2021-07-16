Texas Pete maker set to buy 31 acres near airport. Property is currently school maintenance headquarters.

“It’s been a long time in the making, and we’ve had a lot of incredibly supportive partners in the Winston-Salem area that have helped us find the right property to give us some much-needed room to grow.”

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., has said he has been assured by Garner that it remains committed to its downtown headquarters and would not be moving it from downtown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Garner moved downtown in 2016, the company made it clear it wanted to up its culinary-arts profile.

The first project is scheduled to be a facility that will expand the company’s usable warehouse space by 65%, Heyward Garner said.

“Along with many improvements in the warehousing operations, this will be a key component in helping us continue to grow and meet demand for our products,” Heyward Garner said.

Because the company's proposed new site is near the airport, arranging the sale required the approval of both the Federal Aviation Administration and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Front Street Capital, a Winston-Salem company involved in commercial real-estate investment, put together the deal, which would include paying Forsyth County $1.55 million for the property.