 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas rental-home specialist buys 32 more properties in Forsyth
0 Comments

Texas rental-home specialist buys 32 more properties in Forsyth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Austin, Texas, real-estate investment company has expanded its rental-home presence in Forsyth by buying 32 properties, according to county Register of Deeds filings Monday.

Amherst Holdings LLC, through affiliate BAF I LLC, paid a combined $3.77 million for 31 single-family rental homes in Winston-Salem and one in Walkertown.

The sellers were affiliates of Weidl Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.

The properties were bought in four transactions: $1.65 million for 14 homes, $1.05 million for nine homes, $600,000 for five homes and $472,000 for four homes.

In October 2018, Amherst affiliates paid $16.35 million to buy 111 single-family rental homes in Forsyth.

That transaction involved 74 properties in Winston-Salem sold, along with 25 in Kernersville, four in Clemmons, three in Pfafftown, two each in Lewisville and Rural Hall, and one in Walkertown.

In April 2019, Amherst affiliates paid $2.73 million to buy 17 homes in the Triad, including 12 in Forsyth. There were nine in Winston-Salem and one each in Pfafftown, Rural Hall and Walkertown.

Amherst Holdings’ residential platform has applied a buying and selling strategy nationwide in recent years.

For example, Amherst Residential LLC said in February 2020 it paid $2.3 billion to buy rental-home competitor Front Yard Residential Corp.

Overall, Amherst manages more than 16,000 single-family homes in the Southeast and Midwest through Main Street Renewal LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary that acquires, repairs and manages properties.

Industry observers consider Amherst as a mid-sized player, compared with Blackstone, American Homes 4 Rent and Colony/Starwood in what Fortune magazine valued as the $45 billion institutionally owned subcategory of the real-estate industry.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News