 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Textile alliance shifts from Showtime to Interwoven
0 Comments

Textile alliance shifts from Showtime to Interwoven

  • 0

The International Textile Alliance has changed the name of the semiannual fabrics trade show in High Point from Showtime to Interwoven.

The spring event is set for May 22-25.

Many of the manufacturers exhibiting at High Point Market are the attending buyers during the Interwoven event.

The branding change includes a new website, a “reimagined” magazine and other digital platforms.

The nonprofit alliance, founded in 1990, features 137 members and the two High Point trade shows.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert