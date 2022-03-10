Textile alliance shifts from Showtime to Interwoven

The International Textile Alliance has changed the name of the semiannual fabrics trade show in High Point from Showtime to Interwoven.
The spring event is set for May 22-25.
Many of the manufacturers exhibiting at High Point Market are the attending buyers during the Interwoven event.
The branding change includes a new website, a “reimagined” magazine and other digital platforms.
The nonprofit alliance, founded in 1990, features 137 members and the two High Point trade shows.
Richard Craver
