Textile manufacturer plans Salisbury headquarters

Fab-Con Machinery Development Corp., a manufacturer of textile finishing equipment, said Tuesday it will create 27 new jobs in Salisbury as part of a $5.3 million capital investment.

The manufacturer said it is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operation to a 90,000-square-foot facility.

Serving the knitwear industry for more than five decades, Fab-Con designs, builds, and exports finishing machines for men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, outerwear and underwear.

The new positions, including machinists and fabricators, have an average annual salary of $73,081. By comparison, Rowan County’s overall annual wage is $48,360.

The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matches.