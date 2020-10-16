The Briefcase: 22nd Century receives U.S. technology patent

22nd Century receives tech patent

22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday it has been granted a U.S. patent related to the reduction of nicotine in the tobacco plant.

The patent involves technology that 22nd Century said provides it “with a rapid pathway to introduce very low nicotine traits into virtually any variety of tobacco, including bright, burley, oriental, and cigar tobacco varieties.”

James Mish, 22nd Century’s chief executive, said the patent “refutes the claim from Big Tobacco that such low nicotine levels cannot be achieved in multiple tobacco varieties.”

In September, Mish said in a letter to shareholders that it is "a matter of when/not if" the manufacturer will gain approval of its modified-risk tobacco application from the Food and Drug Administration. The company has been awaiting the FDA go-ahead since February.

However, some analysts continue to question the appeal of very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes, and ask whether they could lead smokers to more consumption to obtain the nicotine levels to which they are accustomed.

The company, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates a tobacco-manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 51 of its 69 employees at last count.