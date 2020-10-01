The Briefcase: Additional Four Brothers store purchase prices posted

Quality pays $9.42M for Four Brothers stores

The sale price for three more purchases of Four Brothers convenience store properties by Quality Oil Co. has been posted on the Forsyth County Register of Deeds website.

The filings show Quality paid a combined $9.42 million to purchase 11 of the Four Brothers locations in Forsyth. Those sales were completed Sept. 15.

Quality is the operator of Quality Mart and Quality Plus stores. Altogether, it purchased 23 convenience stores from Beroth Oil Co.

Filings posted Wednesday listed Quality paying $1 million for the site at 20 W. 32nd St. in Winston-Salem; $595,500 for the site at 900 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem; and $476,500 for the site at 2602 New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.

Previous listings involve: $1.09 million for the site at 7895 Broad St. in Rural Hall; $919,500 for the site at 5115 Main St. in Walkertown; $1.03 million for the site at 902 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem; $1.02 million for the site at 715 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem; $969,500 for the site at 3939 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem; $913,000 for the site at 4575 Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown; $842,000 for the site at 6351 Shallowford Road in Lewisville; and $564,500 for the site at 5217 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.