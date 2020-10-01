The Briefcase: Additional Four Brothers store purchase prices posted

Quality pays $9.42M for Four Brothers stores
The sale price for three more purchases of Four Brothers convenience store properties by Quality Oil Co. has been posted on the Forsyth County Register of Deeds website.
The filings show Quality paid a combined $9.42 million to purchase 11 of the Four Brothers locations in Forsyth. Those sales were completed Sept. 15.
Quality is the operator of Quality Mart and Quality Plus stores. Altogether, it purchased 23 convenience stores from Beroth Oil Co.
Filings posted Wednesday listed Quality paying $1 million for the site at 20 W. 32nd St. in Winston-Salem; $595,500 for the site at 900 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem; and $476,500 for the site at 2602 New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.
Previous listings involve: $1.09 million for the site at 7895 Broad St. in Rural Hall; $919,500 for the site at 5115 Main St. in Walkertown; $1.03 million for the site at 902 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem; $1.02 million for the site at 715 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem; $969,500 for the site at 3939 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem; $913,000 for the site at 4575 Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown; $842,000 for the site at 6351 Shallowford Road in Lewisville; and $564,500 for the site at 5217 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Economic index remains on rise in August
The North Carolina economy experienced another sizable rebound from July to August amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index rose 3.3% from July to August after increasing 9% from June to July.
The progress over the past three months has the index up 8.5% from August 2019 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.
The index, released Wednesday, measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The biggest factors were a 37% decline in initial unemployment insurance claims during August and a 10% increase in residential building permits.
Walden said that “although the index now exceeds its pre-COVID-19 level, this does not imply the aggregate economy has totally recovered. This forecast does not account for unknown turns the virus can take.”
Richard Craver
Shopping center sells for $4.7 million
A South Carolina real-estate investment and asset management firm has paid $4.7 million to purchase the Summit Station shopping center property in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 4.03-acre site at 121 Jonestown Road is SCG-Summit Station LLC, an affiliate of South Coast Group LLC of Hilton Head, S.C.
The seller is Jonestown Associates LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Area manufacturer adds youth PPE masks
United Sewing Automation Inc., which opened production in Mount Airy in August, said Tuesday it has begun production of children and youth-sized disposable personal protective equipment. Like the product made for adults, the new masks use all domestic-sourced materials.
The youth face masks measure 5.75-inches long by 3.75-inches high, compared with the adult size of 6.87-inches long by 3.75-inches high.
United Sewing operates an automated manufacturing plant at 1772 N. Andy Griffith Pkwy. The company has not disclosed how many employees it has at the plant.
A sales flier on its website indicates a 10,000-mask minimal order.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.