The Briefcase: Amazon plans to hire 300 seasonal workers in Triad

Amazon plans to hire 300 seasonal workers in Triad
Amazon said it plans to hire 300 seasonal employees in the Triad as part of more than 3,400 in North Carolina and more than 100,000 in North America.
Amazon has more than 5,500 full-time employees in North Carolina, mostly in Charlotte and the Triangle. It has pledged to have more than 1,300 full-time employees at its Triad fulfillment and distribution centers.
It will hire about 1,700 seasonal workers in the Charlotte area and 1,400 in the Triangle.
The online retail giant pays a $15 minimum wage to full-time employees, along with health insurance on the first day on the job and a 401(k) plan with a 50% company match.
Many job locations will offer bonus holiday incentives. Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and delivering customer orders. There also are jobs in supervisors, safety oversight, human resources, information technology and operating robotics.
Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more about locally available jobs.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands board declares 15-cent dividend
The board of directors for Hanesbrands Inc. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share.
The dividend will be paid Dec. 1 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 10.
Richard Crave
Fence manufacturer plans plant in Salisbury
Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC, a New York-based fence manufacturing company, said Tuesday it will create 142 jobs and spend $17.5 million on capital investments on a manufacturing plant in Salisbury.
The company is an extruder, manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential fence products. The N.C. plant would make and distribute their vinyl, ornamental, chain link, wood, and decorative fencing fabricate materials for the eastern portion of the United States.
The average annual salary for all new positions is $46,109. By comparison, Rowan County’s overall average annual wage is $43,883.
The company has been made eligible for up to $1.08 million over 12 years in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Richard Craver
Set of Republic Square buildings sells for $2.52 million
An Oregon commercial real-estate group has spent $2.52 million to purchase five buildings in the Republic Square Office Park, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer is Republic Square – ACP LLC of Lake Oswego, Ore. The seller is SN Properties Funding V – Republic Square LLC, an affiliate of Colony Capital Inc. of Los Angeles.
The acquired properties are at 4025, 4035 and 4045 University Parkway and 7820 and 7830 North Point Blvd.
The 4025 building contains 67,680 square feet, while the 4035 building has 39,280 square feet and the 4045 building has 25,480 square feet.
The 7820 building contains 30,000 square feet, while the 7830 building has 24,092 square feet.
Richard Craver
Larger loan-loss provision lowers Surrey Bancorp’s profit
Surrey Bancorp reported Tuesday a 37.3% decrease in third-quarter net income to $1.05 million. Diluted earnings were 25 cents a share, compared with 40 cents from a year ago.
Loan income fell 23.8% to $2.89 million. Its provision for loan losses was $196,000, compared with $260,000 in the second quarter and a recovery of $132,000 a year ago.
The bank said it held $47.37 million worth of federal Paycheck Protection Program small-business loans during the third quarter.
Fee income was unchanged at $619,000. Total assets were $425.4 million on Sept. 30, compared with $331.6 million a year ago.
Richard Craver
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.