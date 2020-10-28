The Briefcase: Amazon plans to hire 300 seasonal workers in Triad

Amazon plans to hire 300 seasonal workers in Triad

Amazon said it plans to hire 300 seasonal employees in the Triad as part of more than 3,400 in North Carolina and more than 100,000 in North America.

Amazon has more than 5,500 full-time employees in North Carolina, mostly in Charlotte and the Triangle. It has pledged to have more than 1,300 full-time employees at its Triad fulfillment and distribution centers.

It will hire about 1,700 seasonal workers in the Charlotte area and 1,400 in the Triangle.

The online retail giant pays a $15 minimum wage to full-time employees, along with health insurance on the first day on the job and a 401(k) plan with a 50% company match.

Many job locations will offer bonus holiday incentives. Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and delivering customer orders. There also are jobs in supervisors, safety oversight, human resources, information technology and operating robotics.

Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more about locally available jobs.

Richard Craver