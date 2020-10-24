The Briefcase: Bethania Mill mixed-use property sold for $875,000

Peters Development recently purchased downtown properties surrounding the multi-use stadium including 208 and 400 N. Elm St., 214 W. English Road and 206 and 218 Gatewood Ave. The company paid a combined $6.41 million for the 208 N. Elm, 214 W English and 218 Gatewood properties, according to register of deeds filings.

Richard Craver

PNC closes

26 more branches

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has informed its federal regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, that it has closed 26 branches, including two in North Carolina.

In each case, the branch was closed by Oct. 16. Branches in Chapel Hill and Raleigh were closed by the Pittsburgh-based bank.

Ohio had the most closed branches at seven, followed by five in Pennsylvania, three each in Indiana and New Jersey, two in Michigan and one each in Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland and Virginia.

PNC announced in late September it had closed 35 branches, including in Benson, Elizabeth City and Raleigh.

Carolina State Bank

names NC president