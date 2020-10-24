The Briefcase: Bethania Mill mixed-use property sold for $875,000

Bethania Mill
mixed-use property
sold for $875,000
An affiliate of Easter Creek Construction LLC has spent $875,000 to purchase the property of Bethania Mill and Village Shoppes, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is EC Events Bethania LLC with Jennifer Fountain listed as its organizer, according to a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. The seller is Bethania Mill LLC, also of Winston-Salem.
The property is at 5455 Bethania Road. The property features business, artist and retail tenants that are open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Richard Craver
Greater W-S plans
economic event
Greater Winston-Salem Inc. will host a virtual State of the Economy presentation at 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
Mark Owens, the chamber’s chief executive, will host a panel discussion with three economic-development officials: Stan Kelly, president and chief executive of Piedmont Triad Partnership; Chris Chung chief executive of Economic Development Partnership of NC; and Dariel Curren, executive vice president of Development Counsellors International. The topics will include the changing face of economic development and how it impacts the Triad.
To register, go to https://web.winstonsalem.com/events/Stateof%20the%20Economy-1004/details.
Richard Craver
Old Dominion
declares dividend
The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable Dec. 16 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 2.
Richard Craver
Peters Development
adds to land buys
Peters Development LLC, a High Point real-estate development company, said Friday it has completed the purchase of five adjoining parcels along North Main Street and North Wrenn Avenue in High Point.
The combined properties represent half of a city block in the downtown area: 650, 658 and 660 N. Main and 435 and 441 N. Wrenn. Peters paid a combined $1.23 million for the five properties, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings.
The properties are in a qualified opportunity zone. Opportunity zones are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds.
Peters Development recently purchased downtown properties surrounding the multi-use stadium including 208 and 400 N. Elm St., 214 W. English Road and 206 and 218 Gatewood Ave. The company paid a combined $6.41 million for the 208 N. Elm, 214 W English and 218 Gatewood properties, according to register of deeds filings.
Richard Craver
PNC closes
26 more branches
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has informed its federal regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, that it has closed 26 branches, including two in North Carolina.
In each case, the branch was closed by Oct. 16. Branches in Chapel Hill and Raleigh were closed by the Pittsburgh-based bank.
Ohio had the most closed branches at seven, followed by five in Pennsylvania, three each in Indiana and New Jersey, two in Michigan and one each in Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland and Virginia.
PNC announced in late September it had closed 35 branches, including in Benson, Elizabeth City and Raleigh.
Richard Craver
Carolina State Bank
names NC president
Carolina State Bank, a Greensboro-based division of Blue Ridge Bancshares Inc., said Friday it has named Alex Jung as its North Carolina market president.
Jung has more than 25 years of consumer, commercial, and mortgage banking experience. Blue Ridge is based in Charlottesville, Va.
Richard Craver
