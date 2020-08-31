Building near PTI sells for $1.9 million
The Nat Sherman building in Greensboro has been bought for $1.87 million by a lower-middle-market private investment firm with an office in Winston-Salem and Chicago.
Twin Bridge Capital Partners purchased the 39,600-square-foot industrial building on a seven-acre site at 7615 Boeing Drive near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The seller is Sherman’s 1400 Broadway N.Y.C. LLC of Richmond, Va. Altria Group Inc. purchased tobacco manufacturer Sherman Group Holdings LLC in January 2017. Sherman specializes in super-premium traditional cigarettes.
Sherman’s premium cigars are made in the Dominican Republic and packaged in Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Home-furnishings orders continued to rebound in June
The reopening of many home-furnishings retail stores in June contributed to a 35.4% surge in new orders, according to a monthly report released Monday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
The June orders were at $3.09 billion, up from $2.26 billion in May.
Orders also were up 29.5% from $2.38 billion in June 2019.
About 73% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in orders compared with a year ago.
Home-furnishings retail sales were at $9.82 billion in July, essentially unchanged from June and down 0.6% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.
Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services, said the June orders represent in part pent-up consumer demand, “as those who had been planning to buy came back in a hurry once the stores opened and/or chose also to buy online.”
Richard Craver
Lexington warehouse site sells for $800,000
A 7,500-square-foot industrial warehouse in Lexington has been sold for $800,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing last week.
The property is at 358 Dixon St. near U.S. 70. The buyer is Sodus Group Holdings LLC of Lewisville. The seller is B&R Buildings Investments LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
BAT forms international partnership with biosciences company
British American Tobacco Plc, the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., has entered into a research and development agreement with Lexaria Bioscience Corp. for a drug-delivery platform.
Specifically, the company will review Lexaria's technology for potential use in nicotine products. BAT will cover the cost of the evaluation.
The agreement “does not contemplate development of oral nicotine consumer products in North America given Lexaria's existing North American relationship with a leading United States-based tobacco company.”
The agreement is expected to be completed within six months.
Lexaria said its technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets and capsules. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.
Richard Craver
Walgreens taps former Rite Aid CEO as president of U.S. unit
Walgreens has added the former leader of a rival it once tried to buy, as the drugstore chain works through a COVID sales slump, a major push into primary care and a looming CEO departure.
The company said Monday that former Rite Aid CEO John Standley will join Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. as president of its U.S. business, effective immediately.
The move comes a month after the drugstore chain announced that CEO Stefano Pessina will step down and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him.
Company spokesman Jim Cohn said that search is continuing, and Standley was named president “with a focus on advancing our vision for the Walgreens of the future.”
Walgreens also said last month that it plans to add primary care clinics to as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.