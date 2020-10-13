The Briefcase: Chapel Hill group buys Kernersville properties

Peters bought properties at 208 N. Elm St. that contain a former furniture showroom building, and an empty lot at 214 English Road. The seller was Randall Tysinger Properties LLC.

Peters has Dr. Lenny Peters listed as its manager and chief executive. Peters was one of the two founders of Bethany in 1987 and serves as its chief executive.

In December, Peters spent $2.4 million to buy a medical provider site at 218 Gatewood Ave.

In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66. The facility is within a 10-minute drive of Kernersville Medical Center at 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.

In July 2019, Peters spent $1.19 million to buy the site of a medical provider at 410 College Road in Greensboro. In November 2018, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Richard Craver

