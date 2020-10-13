The Briefcase: Chapel Hill group buys Kernersville properties

Chapel Hill group
buys properties
in Kernersville
Prudent Growth Partners LLC has purchased the Indeneer Properties investment portfolio on Indeneer Drive in Kernersville from Dogwood Industrial Properties., according to the Triad office of CBRE.
The sale price was not disclosed.
The Indeneer portfolio consists of four industrial/flex buildings with a combined 51,450 square feet situated on 7.91 acres. It is adjacent to South Park Business Center.
The buildings are 100% leased to Sunbelt Furniture Xpress, Carolina Services of the Triad, CrossFit FirePit, MRC Fabrication, and Artwear Embroidery.
Prudent Growth Partners, based in Chapel Hill, is a private-equity firm focused on commercial real estate including retail, office, multifamily and industrial properties. Their portfolio consists of more than 30 sites, primarily in North Carolina, with some assets in Georgia, Virginia, Delaware, and Kentucky.
Richard Craver
Peters Development continues buying spree
Peters Development LLC, the real-estate arm of High Point-based Bethany Medical Center, has spent $4.01 million to purchase two High Point properties, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
Peters bought properties at 208 N. Elm St. that contain a former furniture showroom building, and an empty lot at 214 English Road. The seller was Randall Tysinger Properties LLC.
Peters has Dr. Lenny Peters listed as its manager and chief executive. Peters was one of the two founders of Bethany in 1987 and serves as its chief executive.
In December, Peters spent $2.4 million to buy a medical provider site at 218 Gatewood Ave.
In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66. The facility is within a 10-minute drive of Kernersville Medical Center at 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.
In July 2019, Peters spent $1.19 million to buy the site of a medical provider at 410 College Road in Greensboro. In November 2018, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo closes 45 more branches
Wells Fargo & Co. reported to its federal regulator, the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, that it has closed another 48 branches in the U.S., including one in Conover.
The OCC disclosed the individual branches Friday. The branches were closed on Sept. 30.
Arizona took the brunt of the closings at 14, followed by eight in Florida, six in California, three in Georgia, two each in New Jersey, Virginia and Washington, and one each in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
On Sept. 18, the bank said it closed 21 branches. On Sept. 2, the bank closed 27 branches, including its 3305 Battleground Ave. location in Greensboro. On Aug. 4, Wells Fargo closed 21 branches. On July 21, it said it was eliminating another 21 branches, including one in Cary.
There are announced plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,300 branches as of June 30, but with at least 1,100 temporarily closed in response to the pandemic.
Richard Craver
