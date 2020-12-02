The Briefcase: Chick-fil-A confirms plans for Mebane distribution center

Chick-fil-A to build Mebane distribution center
Chick-fil-A said Tuesday it will create 160 jobs and spend $52 million in capital investments on a distribution center in Mebane. The center at N.C. Industrial Center is projected to open in early 2022.
In 2019, the company launched a new approach to distribute ingredients and products to its restaurants, creating Chick-fil-A Supply LLC. It will be the supply group’s second permanent, full-scale distribution center, joining one in Georgia.
The average annual wage for the distribution jobs will be $62,429. By comparison, the average wage in Alamance County is $41,611.
The company has been made eligible for up to $1.56 million in performance-based economic incentives over a 12-year period from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Richard Craver
Greensboro aerospace company launches expansion
Latitude Aero, a Greensboro-based aerospace company, said Tuesday it has moved into a new 100,000-square-foot facility at Air Park North, which is adjacent to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Latitude is an aircraft seating overhaul provider that specializes in the integration of inflight entertainment and in-seat power for cabin upgrades.
The facility, which doubles Latitude’s production space, is expected to become fully operational, adding EASA certification, by mid-December. The facility includes a machine shop for original equipment manufacturer fabrication, and a sewing studio for custom seat refurbishment.
Latitude said it has plans to hire between 15 and 20 employees by March 31. Positions will include sewing specialists, CNC operators, machinists and additional seating technicians.
Go to http://www.latitude-aero.com/index.html for more information.
Richard Craver
Statesville group pays $955,000 for Fairlawn Drive site
A Statesville commercial real-estate group has spent $955,000 to purchase a portion of a 5.27-acre property off Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the property at 2973 Fairlawn Drive is Square Properties Winston-Salem LLC.
The seller is Jemsite Development LLC of Jefferson. Jemsite has sold recently other properties in the Fairlawn vicinity.
Richard Craver
Champion forms another apparel partnership
IBUYPOWER, a manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, has released a collection of limited-edition loungewear in partnership with Champion Athleticwear.
The limited-edition iBUYPOWER x Champions collection is comprised of the Champion 100% cotton T-shirt and Powerblend fleece hoodie and pullover crew.
Each piece is designed with a monochromatic iBUYPOWER Chimera and Champion "C" embroidered on the chest.
"iBUYPOWER is an endemic brand within the gaming space, we are excited to offer these limited-edition items as well as working on future projects going into 2021," said Tyler Lewison, general manager of Champion’s Teamwear division.
The collection is available at www.ibuypower.com ranging in price from $20.99 to $59.99.
Richard Craver
