The Briefcase: Chick-fil-A confirms plans for Mebane distribution center

Chick-fil-A to build Mebane distribution center

Chick-fil-A said Tuesday it will create 160 jobs and spend $52 million in capital investments on a distribution center in Mebane. The center at N.C. Industrial Center is projected to open in early 2022.

In 2019, the company launched a new approach to distribute ingredients and products to its restaurants, creating Chick-fil-A Supply LLC. It will be the supply group’s second permanent, full-scale distribution center, joining one in Georgia.

The average annual wage for the distribution jobs will be $62,429. By comparison, the average wage in Alamance County is $41,611.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.56 million in performance-based economic incentives over a 12-year period from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

Richard Craver

Greensboro aerospace company launches expansion

Latitude Aero, a Greensboro-based aerospace company, said Tuesday it has moved into a new 100,000-square-foot facility at Air Park North, which is adjacent to Piedmont Triad International Airport.