The Briefcase: Cook Out affiliate purchases Clemmons restaurant site

Cook Out affiliate buys Clemmons site

A real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has spent $1.81 million to purchase a 1.55-acre lot in Clemmons that has an Applebee’s restaurant on the site, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The site is at 6310 Allegacy Way. The sale closed Thursday.

The buyer is 2418 N. Main LLC, which has the same 15 Laura Lane, Suite 300, address as Cook Out’s corporate headquarters. The seller was Best Locations LLC of Raleigh.

Jeremy Reaves, an official with Cook Out, said that "the property was purchased as an investment property. It is leased long term to the existing operating restaurant."

Richard Craver

Project gains Guilford's approval

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Thursday local incentives for DC Blox, a fast-growing information-technology company from Atlanta.

The company is requesting economic incentives from the High Point council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners for a potential $305 million multi-tenant project. The High Point council approved its package Oct. 7.